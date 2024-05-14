Beacon Leisure Centre in Burntisland re-opens after drainage issues resolved

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Beacon Leisure Centre in Burntisland has re-opened after a sudden closure this week.

The popular facility, run by Fife Sport & Leisure Trust was shut because of drainage issues. The only details given came from the venue which posted news of the closure on its Facebook page. Its initial post said it was “closed until further notice” and that included all facilities. In an update on Monday, it said: “Due to drainage issues we are temporarily closed.”

The trust has now confirmed the doors have re-opened.

Sharon Johnstone, Operations Manager at Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: "We understand how important the Beacon Leisure Centre is to the Burntisland community. Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that the facility is ready for use again. We appreciate the public's patience and understanding while we worked to resolve this issue."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beacon Leisure Centre, Burntisland (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

The trust said it acknowledged the inconvenience the closure may have caused adding: “Our primary concern is the wellbeing and experience of our members and customers.”It said it would continue to monitor the situation and provide updates through its social media channels.