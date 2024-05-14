Beacon Leisure Centre in Burntisland re-opens after drainage issues resolved
The popular facility, run by Fife Sport & Leisure Trust was shut because of drainage issues. The only details given came from the venue which posted news of the closure on its Facebook page. Its initial post said it was “closed until further notice” and that included all facilities. In an update on Monday, it said: “Due to drainage issues we are temporarily closed.”
The trust has now confirmed the doors have re-opened.
Sharon Johnstone, Operations Manager at Fife Sports and Leisure Trust, said: "We understand how important the Beacon Leisure Centre is to the Burntisland community. Our team has worked tirelessly to ensure that the facility is ready for use again. We appreciate the public's patience and understanding while we worked to resolve this issue."
The trust said it acknowledged the inconvenience the closure may have caused adding: “Our primary concern is the wellbeing and experience of our members and customers.”It said it would continue to monitor the situation and provide updates through its social media channels.
The Beacon was the last sports centre to re-open after lockdown amid concerns for its future. Councillors were told that significant challenges posed by the building’s structure to meet social distancing rules were a major challenge. After 15 months out of action, The Beacon’s return was underpinned by £100,000 of essential works to make it compliant with post-COVID regulations - and a £1m commitment from Fife Council for longer-term works for more improvements.
