Beat Blue Monday at Fife park event

It is supposed to be the most depressing day of the year – but Fifers are being given the chance to make the most of Blue Monday.

January 20 was named the most depressing day in the calendar in 2005, citing debt levels, weather conditions and the end of the festive period.

But visitors to Silverburn Park on the day will be able to forget any blues and enjoy a day packed with activities and fun.

The event, which is free to attend, begins with a free hot drink and snacks, which has been funded by Magic Little Grants.

There will then be a group walk through the park which will focus on the variety of trees.

A range of workshops will be offer, and then the Kingdom’s King of Puns, Richard Pulsford, will be doing stand-up.

The park hosted a smaller event last year, but wanted to do something bigger for 2020.

There are plans to do more group walks in the park in the future, with a different theme for each of the walks. The next one is due to take place on February 20.

For more information about the event, which takes place 11am-3pm, visit the Silverburn Park Facebook page.