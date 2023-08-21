Beatles in Kirkcaldy: Special event to mark 60th anniversary of Fab Four’s gig

Sixty years to the day that The Beatles played in Kirkcaldy, the Esplanade venue will host a special screening of the Fab Four’s hit film, A Hard Day’s Night, followed by an evening of their songs from half a dozen local musicians.

The Live Lounge only announced its anniversary event this week, but ticket sales are already heading to a complete sell out.

On Friday, October 6, the Lounge will host a special screening of the band’s 1964 film which showcases 36 hours in the lives of the group as they prepare for a television performance. The film was a huge commercial and critical hit, and is credited as being one of the most influential of all musical films.

The Beatles in Kirkcaldy and a poster for the forthcoming anniversary event (Pic: Submitted)

The screening will be followed by six local musicians taking to the stage, with the proviso they can only perform a song by any of the Beatles from any time in their careers. They will also work on the final song choices to avoid any duplication

Taking part are Dov & Marrakesh, John Anaya, Charlie Chung, James Low, B.B. Storm and Garry Stanton

Graham Scott, who has helped to organise the anniversary event, said: “They are all big fans and everyone snapped up the chance to be involved. We’ve been deluged with requests from others to join in.”

Tickets for the film and music night are just £12 and selling fast online.

The only known picture of The Beatles playing in Kirkcaldy

“There is a lot of interest in the night, and the anniversary,” said Graham. “It’s going really well.”

The Beatles came to Kirkcaldy as part of a mini Scottish tour, and played two sets at the Carlton Theatre which sat on the corner of St Clair Street and Park Road.

They were originally slated to appear at the Raith Ballroom, but their manager, Brian Epstein, insisted they only performed in theatres, and so the shows were moved to the bigger Gallatown venue where an estimated 1500 fans packed every seat for each show.

It was their only visit to the Lang Toun in a year which saw them undertake their first world tour as Beatlemania spread across the continents. They had topped the charts with the single ‘She Loves You’ and their debut album ‘Please Please Me’ was a number one hit.

Their Kirkcaldy gig was the 167th date of an astonishing 220 shows they would play that year. On the bill that day were Andy Ross and His Orchestra, The Fortunes and Houston Wells and The Marksmen.

The show, which featured songs from their second album ‘With The Beatles’ was named as the greatest gig ever staged in Fife in a poll of the top 100 concerts by the Fife Free Press.