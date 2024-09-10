Kirkcaldy has struck gold in the Beautiful Scotland awards for the second time in three years.

The efforts of Growing Kirkcaldy to make sure the Lang Toun looks as good as it can paid off when the judges announced the winners this week.

Kirkcaldy won gold in the town centre category, and it also scooped two runners-up awards which are made at the the judges’ discretion. The first was the ‘community horticulture award’ which goes the community entrant that demonstrates particularly good practice in community horticulture.

The second was the prestigious Royal Caledonian Horticultural Society Award which is presented to the local authority that demonstrates the highest standard of horticulture in public open spaces. Fife Council took the runners-up spot for its work in Kirkcaldy.

Flower bed at the war memorial garden to mark the RNLI's 200th anniversary (Pic: Cath Ruane)

Judith Kerr from Growing Kirkcaldy said: “Team work is at the heart of what we do and we are grateful to all for their support and the work they do to look after our town.” The sun shone when judges came to town in August, and volunteers from Growing Kirkcaldy had two and a half hours to not only showcase the work which has gone into improving the environment, but give the inspection team a chance to hear from the people who put in the work from the war memorial gardens to the waterfront.

The theme of this year’s competition was ‘celebration and cakes’ so the volunteers were able to tap into a number of landmark anniversaries, from the forthcoming centenary of Kirkcaldy Galleries to the 200th anniversary of the RNLI and the plans for the 250th anniversary of the publication of Adam Smith’s Wealth Of Nations.

The judges also assessed the group’s efforts based on Beautiful Scotland’s three pillars – horticultural achievement, environmental responsibility and community participation.

The judges began their trail at the war memorial gardens. From there, the entourage set off in the direction of Volunteers Green, and took in the Old Kirk in Kirk Wynd, Nicol Street, Greener Kirkcaldy’s East Fergus Place base, and the Town Square, finishing in the Merchants’ Quarter.

They also had the opportunity to talk about working with key organisations such as Love Oor Lang Toun, Fife Council, and the Adam Smith Global Foundation.