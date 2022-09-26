Beautiful three-bed, mid-terraced home with views towards Lomond Hills

This three-bed mid-terraced home will appeal to a wide variety of viewers and offers a generous, bespoke interior.

It is on the market at offers Over £224,500

The home is set in an idea location and has lovely uninterrupted views across the Howe of Fife towards the Lomond Hills.

Accommodation comprises a spacious lounge/ dining room with log burning fire topped with an oak sleeper mantle and French doors which lead to the enclosed back garden.

There is a modern kitchen with an array of appliances, Belfast sink and subway tile splashback. The contemporary part tiled bathroom boasts a free-standing bath, separate shower cubicle with raindrop shower and Victorian floor tiles.

There are three bedrooms, with one featuring a wrought iron fireplace, and another having fitted wardrobes.

The property has a large floored attic with a velux window and outside you will delight in the enclosed, private, sunny garden which is laid out for ease of maintenance with decking and astro-turf.

Home Report Value: £225,000

Read the full report at: https://espc.com/property/4-the-row-letham-cupar-ky15-7rs/36116937?sid=799279

