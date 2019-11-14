Beauty Bank Christmas Appeal continues to draw community support

Momentum for our 2019 Beauty Bank Christmas Appeal continues to grow as yet more people from the local community are coming on board.

The number of individuals, organisations and businesses donating unused toiletries continues to grow on a daily basis.

Among those getting involved this week are all those at the town’s Balwearie High School.

A donation point has been set up at the school reception and last week alone generous staff and pupils gifted four bags worth of unused toiletries to the appeal.

But they are just one of those to have recently pledged support. NHS staff at the dialysis unit at Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy are collecting for the cause, as are the Lang Toun Joggers.

While Levenmouth salon Asher Hairdressing in Scoonie Road has also joined the campaign, which was launched by Cara Forrester, editor of the Queendom of Fife online magazine, and supported by the Fife Free Press.

Cara has been overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of people from across Fife, who have been backing the appeal, and she has now had to enlist the help of some volunteers to help collect the donations from the drop-off points.

She said: “The response has been unbelievable and I’d like to thank everyone who has taken time to donate, help or pledge support.

“Fifers are so kind and generous, this has been such an absolute pleasure to organise.

“I’d also like to thank Lynne Harvey, Louise Anderson, Zoe Robertson, Beverley Sanaghan, Morag Drummond and Tracey Walls for coming to my aid and helping collect from the donation points and deliver to the Foodbanks.

“I’d have had to buy a lorry to collect all the donations had I been left to do it all myself!

“I really appreciate all the support for the campaign. It’s been absolutely amazing.

“If anyone needs an example of the power of community and what can be achieved if we all work together, this is it.”

The Press is one of more than 20 businesses backing Cara’s appeal after she signed up to become the Fife Beauty Bank champion.

There are people living in poverty, unable to afford to buy items so many of us take for granted – soap, toothpaste and deodorant.

The Beauty Bank is already established in Edinburgh, Glasgow and London, after founders PR Jo Jones and journalist Sali Hughes had friends in teaching buying toiletries for pupils who couldn’t afford basic essentials. They launched an appeal which quickly snowballed into a UK wide Beauty Bank.

All the donations dropped off at the Fife collection points will help people through the region’s foodbanks.

WHAT CAN I DONATE?

Any unused toiletries including shampoo, body wash, toothpaste and toothbrushes, deodorant, disposable razors, travel sized shampoo and body wash, sanitary pads, men’s grooming products, face wash and baby products – nappies, baby shampoo, body wash.

Anything else is a welcome bonus! Why not add an extra packet of something to your shopping and then drop it off at one of the many collection points.

WHERE CAN I DROP THEM OFF:

>> KIRKCALDY

Fife Free Press, Carlyle House.

Changes Hair & Beauty Salon, Meldrum Road.

Balance Fife, 49 Whytescauseway.

Duchess Lounge, 3 Whytescauseway.

The Secret Garden Rooms, Raith Gardens.

SD Cosmetics, 1 Begg Road.

Debroni Events – 421a High Street.

Robertson’s Cafe, Tolbooth Street.

Mind and Body Studio, 1-3 Kinghorn Road.

Nourish, Glebe Park Centre (Mon, Wed & Thurs).

My Cherry Pie, 301 High Street.

Linton Lane Centre, Templehall.

>> BURNTISLAND

Grain and Sustain – 135 High Street.

>> CARDENDEN

Ore Valley Housing Association

Cardenden Community Charity Shop organised by Fine Print Secretarial Services

>> GLENROTHES & LESLIE

Healing Hands, 8 Pentland Court, Saltire Centre.

Maiya’s Light, Glenrothes.

Simply Scentered Holistic Therapies, 376 High Street, Leslie.

>> KINGLASSIE

Chandler’s Attic, 28 Main Street.

>>NORTH EAST FIFE

Lady Jane Hair and Beauty Salon, 6 Crossgate, Cupar.

>>DUNFERMLINE AREA

Happy Earth Place, 47 James Street, Dunfermline.

Finely Pressed Ironing and Laundry Services

Loch Café, Waterski Centre Townhill Loch.

Crafty Pots Café, 66 Ridgeway, Dalgety Bay

THEATRES & LIBRARIES

Adam Smith Theatre, Rothes Halls, Carnegie Hall and the Lochgelly Centre.

Libraries: Templehall, Kirkcaldy; plus St Andrews, Cupar, Duloch, Dunfermline; Rosyth, Benarty, Cowdenbeath, and Dalgety Bay.