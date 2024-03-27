Members of the 24th Fife Beavers turned out to help clean up the Rabbit Braes on Saturday. (Pic: submitted)

Members of the 24th Fife Beavers and their adults took part in a community clean up at the Rabbit Braes last Saturday.

Lorraine Wilkinson, chairperson of the Rabbit Braes Development Group said she was “so proud” of the Beavers for their hard work and efforts to improve the environment.

She said: “We had organised a clean up in the Rabbit Braes. Around 18 children and 14 adults turned out to make their community green space tidier. They were amazing and worked so hard to pick up the rubbish dumped by irresponsible people.”

She said that an extra incentive for the youngsters was the prizes for the most unusual items found, but it was difficult to choose three winners.

In the end, they decided the most unusual things were an artificial Christmas tree, a vinyl record and one eagle-eyed young Beaver found the tiniest little artificial flower.

Other things the group found included a broken garden meerkat, a broken spade, a stone with a pretty design on it, some council plastic barriers, money and mattress springs.

After all their hard work, the youngsters enjoyed juice, chocolate and sweets.