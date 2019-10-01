Benches commemorating popular Buckhaven man unveiled

Benches commemorating one of Buckhaven’s most popular characters has been unveiled.

Craig Bernard, described as “one of a kind”, died earlier this year, leading hundreds of people to attend a vigil held at Levenmouth Promenade.

Buckhaven and Denbeath Community Council collected donations at the vigil, which were put towards funding two new ‘buddy’ benches.

The benches were unveiled during a small ceremony in Buckhaven on Friday.

The benches encourage the people sat on them to chat and make new friends – one of them has carved into it ‘we sit and ask each other questions, we leave with all good intentions’.

Craig was well-known in the area, being a member of local groups and sports clubs, and was known for being a sociable character.

Michelle Ratcliffe, chair of the community council, told the Mail: “When we heard the news that Craig had passed it shocked the community to the core.

“He was such a happy, genuine person with a heart of gold. He always had a smile on his face and cheered everyone up with his antics so it only made sense for the community to pull together with a fitting tribute.

“The vote was unanimous for a buddy bench and I think Craig would have been proud. They are amazing.

“The money for the benches was collected from donations from the public and the benches were built by the good people at the community trade hub. It was an excellent community effort.”

The benches were created by the team at the Community Trade Hub.

The hub was given an idea for the benches by the community council and developed the idea from there.

“We knew Craig,” said co-founder of the hub, Kenny McAllister.

“Craig wanted to be involved in the Community Trade Hub but he never got the chance.

“It’s nice because it was like he was involved in making these benches.

“We were happy to be involved with making this for the community.”