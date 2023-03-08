All four parliamentary constituencies were affected by the action taken by the Department of Work And Pensions (DWP).

In Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath, there were 90 families having their benefits capped in the Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath constituency as of last August.

Of these, 37 of them were not expected to be in work by the DWP, either due to health problems or having caring duties – often for very young children.

Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images

Another 19 families were already in work, but didn't earn enough to reach the threshold for the cap to be lifted. The benefit cap cuts the Universal Credit of affected families by an average of £158 a month.

The 90 families affected had 350 children, and included 62 single-parent families.

In Glenrothes, there were 81 families having their benefits capped in the Glenrothes constituency as of last August.

Of these, 38 of them were not expected to be in work by the DWP, and another 11 families were already in work, but didn't earn enough to reach the threshold for the cap to be lifted.

The benefit cap cuts the Universal Credit of affected families by an average of £176 a month.

The 81 families affected had 290 children, and included 63 single-parent families.

In North-East Fife, there were 27 families capped, of which 15 of them were not expected to be in work. Another five families were already in work, but didn't earn enough to reach the threshold for the cap to be lifted.

The benefit cap cuts the Universal Credit of affected families by an average of £113 a month.

There were 57 families affected in Dunfermline and West Fife constituency. Twenty were not expected to be in work by the DWP. The benefit cap cuts the Universal Credit of affected families by an average of £178 a month.

The figures were provided to the Child Poverty Action Group through Freedom of Information requests, which found more than one in three families across England, Scotland and Wales in receipt of Universal Credit are having their benefits capped while not being expected to work – 37,970 in total.

Alison Garnham, chief executive, said the Universal Credit cap should be completely removed.

She said: "Our data demonstrates the fallacy that the benefit cap is a work incentive. How can it be when so many households caught by it are unable to take a job because of young children? It doesn’t incentivise work, it leaves children hungry.

"The Government’s position on the cap is incoherent. It must be removed before it harms more young lives."

A spokesperson for the DWP said there were now 200,000 fewer children in absolute poverty after housing costs compared to 2019-2020, and that many of the most vulnerable were exempt from the benefit cap.

