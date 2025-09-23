Best friends from Fife set to drive from UK to Ukraine to help charity

Two best mates are gearing up for a road trip across Europe to deliver an evacuation vehicle to Ukraine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stuart Baxter and David Davidson will drive a 4x4 from the UK to the war-torn country for charity Driving Ukraine.

The charity sources vehicles – often 4x4s, trucks and old ambulances – to send to the front line to help the Ukrainian army ferry casualties to hospitals, as well as donating other aid.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart, 39, says the pair are focused on their mission to deliver the vehicle which will be used to help evacuate the wounded from the war zone to get them medical help.

Best mates Stuart Baxter and David Davidson are travelling across Europe to deliver an evacuation vehicle to Ukraine for charity Driving Ukraine.

Stuart, from Cardenden, said: “The charity is run by a neighbour of a long time friend of mine in Oxford.

"They buy 4x4s over here and teams of two drive them from Oxford to Ukraine.

"The vehicles get modified and are donated to essential teams in Ukraine. There’s a three stage process to evacuate people from the front line. An armoured vehicle will move a casualty out of the red zone. Then they will go into a 4x4 – which is what we’re delivering – and be taken to a safe zone before they are transferred to a normal ambulance and taken to hospital.

"I’ve been aware of the charity for a couple of years now.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"My friend in Oxford took part a couple of years ago. The opportunity has come up for me to take part a few times now and there’s always been a reason not to do it, but this was the first time it’s come up and I’ve been able to do it.

"It’s something I’m quite passionate about. I’ve been brought up aware of wars in the Falklands and Kosovo and now Ukraine and everyone says ‘it’s terrible’ but I felt I wanted to do something to help.”

The journey from the UK to Ukraine will take Stuart and David 40, from Kirkcaldy, three days to complete.

Speaking ahead of their journey, Stuart said: “Honestly, I’m terrified. I’m not scared about being over there. The bit I’m struggling with is driving on the wrong side of the road!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m driving 1300 miles with my best mate to help others,” he continued.

"It couldn’t get much better.

"Although we’re best mates I don't think we’ve ever spent three days just the two of us. We’re both very focused on what we’re doing and why we’re doing it and I’m confident we’ll still be mates at the end.”

In order to complete the delivery for the charity the pair have been busy fundraising for the cause.

They needed to raise £7000 to pay to buy the 4x4 which they are driving, but they are also looking to raise an additional £2000 to pay for drone jamming technology to be fitted to the truck.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stuart explained: “One big thing that takes out these vehicles is not people with guns, but drones.

"The drone jamming technology makes a big difference because it can completely jam the drones and protect the vehicle and those inside.”

The friends have raised over £8400 so far, but their fundraising page is still open. To make a donation visit https://donorbox.org/stuartdavidukraine