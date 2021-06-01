The best beaches in Scotland, chosen by our readers

Best Scottish beaches: 13 of the most beautiful beaches in Scotland, chosen by our readers

We asked our readers the best beaches they have been to in Scotland.

By Ginny Sanderson
Tuesday, 1st June 2021, 9:36 am

When you think of golden sands and turquoise waves lapping the shore, Scotland may not be the first place that comes to mind.

But we have an almost endless supply of beautiful beaches – including many which could easily be mistaken for a spot in the Caribbean.

We asked readers on our Facebook page the best beach they had been to in Scotland. This is what they said.

1. Montrose

This beautiful beach can be found on the East coast of Scotland in the Angus council area. Its golden sands stretch for three miles and it has views of Scurdieness Lighthouse.

Photo: Ken Patterson

2. Sandwood Bay

This bay in Sutherland has a reputation as the most beautiful beach in Britain. Described as "wild and spectacular", it is backed by huge sand dunes and a loch.

Photo: Glenn Spinks

3. Fraserburgh beach

This stunning beach has a Green Coast Award and a Marine Conservation Society Recommendation - yes, it has dolphins. The local tourism board calls it a "wonderful place to walk and stop and breathe in a touch of Scottish heaven".

Photo: Celia Gerrard Douglas

4. Burntisland beach

With spectacular views across the Firth of Forth, this Fife beach is beautiful but "especially at sunrise" says Jacqueline, who took this gorgeous photo.

Photo: Jacqueline Davidson

