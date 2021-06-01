When you think of golden sands and turquoise waves lapping the shore, Scotland may not be the first place that comes to mind.

But we have an almost endless supply of beautiful beaches – including many which could easily be mistaken for a spot in the Caribbean.

We asked readers on our Facebook page the best beach they had been to in Scotland. This is what they said.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

1. Montrose This beautiful beach can be found on the East coast of Scotland in the Angus council area. Its golden sands stretch for three miles and it has views of Scurdieness Lighthouse. Photo: Ken Patterson Buy photo

2. Sandwood Bay This bay in Sutherland has a reputation as the most beautiful beach in Britain. Described as "wild and spectacular", it is backed by huge sand dunes and a loch. Photo: Glenn Spinks Buy photo

3. Fraserburgh beach This stunning beach has a Green Coast Award and a Marine Conservation Society Recommendation - yes, it has dolphins. The local tourism board calls it a "wonderful place to walk and stop and breathe in a touch of Scottish heaven". Photo: Celia Gerrard Douglas Buy photo

4. Burntisland beach With spectacular views across the Firth of Forth, this Fife beach is beautiful but "especially at sunrise" says Jacqueline, who took this gorgeous photo. Photo: Jacqueline Davidson Buy photo