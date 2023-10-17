'Best year ever' for Dysart Trust as exhibition attracts record visitor numbers

The Dysart Trust's summer exhibition this year attracted a record number of visitors.

That’s according to the trust’s chairman Ken Robertson who said this year had beaten previous years in terms of the number of visitors.

The trust’s exhibition of local history in Dysart Town Hall, which was open to the public from July through to September, broke last year’s record attendance of 300 visitors with 400 stopping by this summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The exhibition, which features a range of items from local social and industrial history including the colourful embroidered Dysart wall hanging, was completely revamped during last winter making it easier for visitors to walk through the displays.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Popular days this summer included the Dysart Harbour open day and the Fife Doors Open Day which brought many visitors to the town. The exhibition also opened an hour earlier on each of its open Sundays compared to previous years.

Ken Robertson, chairman of the trust, said: “It’s been the best year ever for us with record numbers coming to the Town Hall and plenty of interaction from those who came, many of whom expressed their surprise and delight when they found relatives and friends in our photographic displays.”

The Dysart Trust is always keen to consider items of local interest and photographs from the past.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad