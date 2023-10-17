News you can trust since 1871
'Best year ever' for Dysart Trust as exhibition attracts record visitor numbers

Dysart Trust, which holds a popular summer exhibition of local history had the ‘best year ever’ in 2023.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 17th Oct 2023, 15:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2023, 15:29 BST
The Dysart Trust's summer exhibition this year attracted a record number of visitors.

That’s according to the trust’s chairman Ken Robertson who said this year had beaten previous years in terms of the number of visitors.

The trust’s exhibition of local history in Dysart Town Hall, which was open to the public from July through to September, broke last year’s record attendance of 300 visitors with 400 stopping by this summer.

The exhibition, which features a range of items from local social and industrial history including the colourful embroidered Dysart wall hanging, was completely revamped during last winter making it easier for visitors to walk through the displays.

Popular days this summer included the Dysart Harbour open day and the Fife Doors Open Day which brought many visitors to the town. The exhibition also opened an hour earlier on each of its open Sundays compared to previous years.

Ken Robertson, chairman of the trust, said: “It’s been the best year ever for us with record numbers coming to the Town Hall and plenty of interaction from those who came, many of whom expressed their surprise and delight when they found relatives and friends in our photographic displays.”

The Dysart Trust is always keen to consider items of local interest and photographs from the past.

The organisation is now looking at ways to build on this summer’s success. Plans for next year will be discussed at a trust meeting on Wednesday, November 8 in Dysart Town Hall at 10am. Anyone with an interest in local history is welcome.