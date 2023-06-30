It is one of a number of moves to bring recreational amenities back to the hugely popular park this summer.

Councillor Julie MacDougall said she was delighted Fife Council had listened to comments from the community, adding: “It will be lovely to see Beveridge Park being used to it’s full potential again.”

The park is a hugely popular spot for locals and visitors, but it has lost a number of its attractions over the years, including putting greens and a miniature railway.

The boating pond at Beveridge Park has been a huge for generations of Fifers (Pic: FFP archives)

Boats were a hugely popular attraction on the pond for generations, and it is hoped their return, post lockdown, will bring more people to the park. Council officers are also making arrangements for the return of putting/crazy golf, a bouncy castle and other inflatables to operate during the school holidays.

Dates for their return have yet to be confirmed, but the news has been given a warm welcome.

Cllr MacDougall (Burntisland, Kinghorn, & Western Kirkcaldy, Labour) who is voice chair of Kirkcaldy’s area committee, said: “I attended the recent Kirkcaldy West Community Council meeting where there was an overall consensus that these facilities were much needed again post pandemic.

“Despite efforts to attract a local business to take over the boats it became apparent this was not going to happen. We all agree we would like to see Fife Council do what they could to put these facilities on again. I know I have raised this on behalf of my constituents as I am sure my fellow councillors have too - and as a local councillor I am delighted that Fife Council has listened and made this happen for the local people.

“So many families will now benefit over the summer months. It will be lovely to see the Beveridge Park being used to it’s full potential again. It shows we can make things happen when we come together.”

Councillor Ian Cameron, convenor of the area committee, said the council was bringing in a specialist company to operate inflatables, including a bouncy catsle.

"It is great news, and looking like a summer of fun for all the school kids,” he said. “Boating is back and the arguments over who is the best putter can be resolved including crazy golf. We just need the weather to play along as well.

"The council has put a lot of effort into making this happen and we must thank Scott Clelland in particular as well as Richard Brown from grounds maintenance and David Campbell from estates.”