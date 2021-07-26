Bid to build communal gym in Fife village
Proposals have been sent to Fife Council seeking permission to build a communal gym in a Fife village.
Monday, 26th July 2021, 9:48 am
The outbuilding would include 13 bike lockers, a communal gym and storage area.
The parking area would also be upgraded and three new electric vehicle charging points would be added.
The development would be at the side of Elie House, near Elie.
The current space has a parking area and a garage, which will be demolished to make way for the development.