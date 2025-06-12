A Glenrothes based charity will find out next week if it can demolish a former gospel hall in Kirkcaldy and build flats on the land.

Fife Council officers have recommended the proposal from Bennochy Gospel Trust gets the go-ahead, but its bid to put up to 18 flats on the site of the hall on Bennochy Road has met with objections.

Councillors on the west and central planning committee will have their say at a meeting on Wednesday.

The hall sits behind almost hidden a large fence at the top of the road, next to a sub station, and close to Ben Alder Place, and some of the flats could command stunning views across the town.

The former Gospel Hall on Bennochy Road is almost hidden by trees and a fence (Pic: Fife Free Press)

The current building sits on a former quarry site which the trust has bought and now wants to develop - it was originally used as a whinstone quarry and then a depot site. There is currently a single storey meeting hall, built in early 2000s, together with driveway and access from Bennochy Road.

The site is not designated for a potential residential development, but, in a planning statement, the trust argues it “sits well in the centre of an residential area and would tie well with the neighbourhood.”

Its proposals are for a three storey block of flats - 12 two-bedroomed, and six with one bedroom.

It added: “In our view the proposed meets the principles of the Local Development Plan and a building of this size and massing fits well in the neighbourhood. As there is no established architectural style dominating in the area and the existing buildings are very typical to the period they were erected, we decided that the simple modern architecture would be the most appropriate.”

Of the 11 representations made, nine were objections on grounds including loss of privacy, concerns of car parking provision and more traffic coming on to a busy road.

Officers have recommended approval with the condition work starts within five years, but the final say rests with the committee.