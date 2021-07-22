Bid to raise funeral costs for Fife crash victim with 'heart of gold'

Mark died last Thursday.

Mark Docherty, from Leven, crashed while on his bike on the A911 between Leslie and Scotlandwell on July 15 and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Fellow biker and close friend James Ellinsworth wants to help his family pay for Mark’s ‘final ride-out’ and has set up a gofundme with the aim of raising at least £2000.

“It’s a massive financial burden and his family can’t afford to pay,” said James. “I’ve got a target of £2000 – but that won’t cover half of it. It won’t be anything extravagant and will just be the basics. I just want to relieve as much of the financial burden as possible.”

Mark, left, with fellow biker Dean King and James, right.

James knew Mark for 16 years and first met him while working in Anstruther, where the latter grew up.

The pair got back in touch five years ago and became ‘inseparable’, with Mark working for James at his removal company and his old chip shop, April’s Plaice in Buckhaven.

"He was one of my best mates,” said James. “He was a rock for me last year when my dad died. I’d spent every day of the last year with him. I’m not doing this for me – I want to help the family.

"He boy had a heart of gold. You couldn’t say a bad word about him. People were very fond of the guy. He was such a laugh. He didn’t have a bad bone in his body.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating following a fatal one-vehicle crash involving a motorcyclist which happened on the A911 between Leslie and Scotlandwell at around 8.50pm on Thursday, 15 July, 2021.

“Emergency services attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The road was closed for approximately six hours and enquiries remain ongoing. Anyone who witnessed the crash and has not yet spoken to officers should contact Police Scotland on 101 and quote incident number 3641 of 15 July.”