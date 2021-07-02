Bid to restore East Neuk coastal pool

A group is aiming to restore the Cellardyke coastal pool. Pic: Robert Gall.

The Cellardyke Bathie Group was launched earlier this year with the aim of improving the pool.

The pool, like most around the Neuk, has fallen into a state of disrepair, and, while it remains popular with locals and visitors, the new group want to make it better.

However, the extent to which the pool will be improved has yet to be determined. While a community consultation showed there was a lot of public support for major changes, lesser works could be carried out aimed at clearing the pool out and making it more accessible.

While the project could cost as much as £300,000 should all works be carried out, it is expected that the project will cost less than this.

"We have a report compiled by Fife Council outlining the ideas for taking it forward,” said group chair, Eugene Clarke.

“We also had a meeting with Fife Voluntary Action advising about the right kind of structure for the group. If we are seeking funding, we need to have an incorporated structure.”

Mr Clarke said the pool is owned by Fife Council and that the project could see the group either purchasing the land for a token fee or leasing it.

"The pool is very usable,” he added. “I counted over 30 people in it yesterday.

"It’s getting well used, and that’s without the facilities. But it’s not ideal. No one with a mobility problem would be able to get in the pool – and that’s just not right in 2021.”

The group have had a lot of support from Fife Council, including John Rodigan, senior manager at Environment and Building Services.

"He has embraced it and is very keen to make it successful,” said Eugene. “He drew up the first report as well.”