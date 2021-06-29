This Friday and Saturday there will be a new Big Green Market held in the Parish Hall in West Leven Street, Burntisland.

It aims to give a second chance to pre-loved items including household goods, soft furnishings, books, toys and clothes at very affordable prices.

But that’s not all - on Saturday mornings the market will be adding to its Big Green offering, encouraging people to shop local by inviting local sustainable businesses and craftspeople along to host a pop-up shop.

Run by a group of enthusiastic volunteers, The Big Green Market will distribute all proceeds to local community groups.

Jo Hobbett, one of the volunteer organisers, explained why they have decided to launch the venture: “We are really excited about this new initiative.

“There is a huge environmental impact in buying everything new so we hope by offering pre-loved options, we can reduce Burntisland’s carbon footprint, which will be good for the planet and good for our purse.”

Fellow organiser Nicki Campbell added: “We have loads of fantastic donated stock ready for our first market, from high-end kitchenware to school uniforms and Lego sets, there is something for everyone.”

The organisers expect the event to be very popular and plan to run a Big Green Market every month.

The first market will take place this Friday (July 2) (12noon- 4 pm) and Saturday (10 am – 1 pm) at the Parish Church Halls in Burntisland.

