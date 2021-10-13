Big-hearted Fife family faced with cancer raise £4000 for Maggie’s Fife

The money was donated to Maggie’s Fife after the family, from Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes, dealt with the latest diagnosis.

A further £1170 went to Cancer Research.

The whole idea was conceived by Paula McKinney after being told her sister, Kirsty Wolohan, had just been diagnosed with lung cancer.

Handing over the cheque to Adam Kent, Maggie’s Fife Fundraising Manager, are Paula McKinney, Rhona Christie, Sharon Thomson, Shona Thomson l-r sitting : Sophie Fairfull Thomson, Kirsty Wolohan, Terri Tasker

That diagnosis came just days after her aunt, Rhona Christie, had been told her lung cancer had come back.

Rhona’s husband, George is also still receiving treatment for his cancer.

Paula involved both of their daughters and all the family members in organising a fundraising fete.

It proved to be a huge success and was very well attended.

It featured the usual stalls including tombolas, and cake and candy.

As well as the amount raised on the day GM Painters donated a £300 TV as the star prize for the raffle, and CDTI matched monies raised by Kirsty’s husband, Allan, in his workplace by donating £300.

Kirsty’s workplace, Club 3000 Kirkcaldy Bingo, also held a fundraiser on the same day and raised £568.

Four generations of the family, Rhona, Sharon, Shona and Sophie - great grandma to great granddaughter - undertook a sponsor head shave on the night and raised the £1170 for Cancer Research.

Eight-year old Sophie had her long curly hair cut short and donated it to The Princess Trust to make wigs for children.

Other friends and family also cut and donated their hair or ‘braved the shave’ on the day.

The family want to say a huge thank you to everyone who turned up and donated or assisted in any way.

They said: “As a family facing various cancer diagnoses, we are just beginning to realise how important Maggie’s Fife is to us and the community.

“As it is funded wholly through donations, we felt that they would be the best recipients of the funds raised.”

Maggie’s Fife relies almost entirely on voluntary donations.

It is based in the grounds of Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy.

