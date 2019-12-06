‘Big hoolie’ marks St Andrew’s Day

Celebrations took place throughout St Andrews last weekend, as the town marked the day of its namesake.

The ‘Big Hoolie’, organised by BID St Andrews, began with a market at Madras College, with stalls, music and more.

In the evening, thousands of people put on their dancing shoes to take part in the huge outdoor ceilidh. Following that, a torchlit procession led a crowd down to West Sands, where fireworks lit up the famous beach.

Picture of performance by Edward Spencer. All other pictures by David Lee, Lightbox.