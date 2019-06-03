Big Lunch Picnic in Kirkcaldy postponed due to bad weather

A family event due to take place in Kirkcaldy today has been postponed due to adverse weather.

#TheBigLunch picnic was to take place at the Old Bowling Park next To Gallatown Park in the town this afternoon.

The event was being organised by the Gallatown Link Up Project and Greener Kirkcaldy who were inviting community groups, families and inviduals to join them and bring their own picnic.

But a spokeswoman for Greener Kirkcaldy revealed in a statement this morning that the event has had to be postponed.

Rosanna Zywietz, from Greener Kirkcaldy, said: “Unfortunately, the Big Lunch picnic at Gallatown Bike Hub has been cancelled today.

“Strong winds have been forecast for this afternoon which means the marquee can not be put up for health and safety reasons.

“The event has been postponed until Wednesday, August 14 from 1- 4pm, so we hope everyone will join us then.”

The Big Lunch is a national Lottery-funded event run by Eden Project Communities which aims to bring people and communities together.

The premise is very simple - on the first weekend in June, The Big Lunch encourages people to sit down and have lunch with their neighbours.