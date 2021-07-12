Big names set for Fife arts festival starting this week

David Mach is one of the big names taking part in the festival.

A mixture of internationally-renowned performers and Scottish artists will feature during the week-long event in Lower Largo, being held from Saturday, July 17, to Sunday, July 25.

The full line-up of artists, performers and musicians includes folk music legend Rab Noakes, international sculptor David Mach, author and broadcaster Dame Joan Bakewell, Skids frontman Richard Jobson and Scots folk musician James Yorkston.

A total of 60 artists will be exhibiting in their own homes and studios, which will be open to the public throughout the week.

Gigs, concerts and talks will take place mainly in the village’s Durham Hall with a limited audience due to Covid guidelines.

Highlights of the week include: two solo gigs by legendary Scottish singer songwriter Rab Noakes, who has been a mainstay of the UK’s folk and traditional music scene in a career spanning five decades; internationally-renowned sculptor and installation artist David Mach will open his home studio in the area to visitors for the first time and, separately, host his own evening of talk with former Skids frontman and actor Richard Jobson, covering a range of topics including art, music, film, performance, architecture, lyrics and poetry; author, journalist and veteran broadcaster Dame Joan Bakewell is ‘in conversation’ with former Scots makar Liz Lochhead; and a new work of public art by local artist Alan Faulds, whose creations already populate the village, will be unveiled during the festival. Entitled the Largo Obelisk, the sculpture will be installed on top of the village’s traditional red community telephone box.

Other performances include a gig from James Yorkston and a recital from Fife-born opera singer, Charlotte Whittle.

The festival has been created and organised by local artists Dougi McMillan and Andrew Stenson.

Andrew said: “It’s been tremendous to see the demand from local artists to be a part of this year’s festival and with 34 studios and homes to visit, we hope visitors and locals will be able to enjoy a vast and diverse range of art.”