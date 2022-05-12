Big Walk and Wheel campaign encourages Fife children to actively travel to school

Sustrans Big Walk and Wheel campaign attracted 2440 schools UK wide with over 795k pupils actively travelling to school during the 10-day period.

Pupils across Fife clocked up an amazing 30k active journeys with all schools in the region finishing in the top 700.

Auchtertool Primary School pupils with their award for finishing in the top 30 schools in the UK.

Capshard and Auchtertool Priamries both finished in the top 30.

Marta Ramage, co-ordinator, said: "We were delighted with the number of schools taking part this year and overwhelmed by the support the schools received from parents and pupils alike.

"School Travel Plan statistics highlight that most pupils want to actively travel to school and state that congestion around the school gate causes road safety and environmental barriers which deter parents from letting them actively travel to school.