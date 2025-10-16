Two pet foodbanks in Fife have received donations of a quarter of a tonne of pet food.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To mark World Food Day 2025, the Scottish SPCA delivered weight crates of food to Glenrothes and Levenmouth’s frontline organisations. It was the heaviest haul of pet food Pet Aid volunteers have ever delivered in Fife.

Pet Aid Foodbanks aim to support those who are struggling and are committed to driving the mission of keeping people and their pets together in the community. The initiative enables people to access pet food through their local foodbank.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each is partnered with a minimum of two donation stations, such as a supermarket, to ensure a consistent pipeline of food. Donation boxes are supplied by the Scottish SPCA.

Two pet foodbanks in Fife have received donations of a quarter of a tonne of pet food. (Pic: Scottish SPCA)

At the end of September, Pet Aid had delivered 63,459 individual meals to hungry pets across Scotland.

Nix Shaw, the organisation’s community engagement manager for the north and east,: “Pet Aid offers those in crisis a short-term helping hand, enabling people to access pet food through our foodbank partners. With the efforts of our Community First volunteers, we’ve secured several new donation locations recently.

“Donations made by the public to those points have helped us to deliver a record number of donations to foodbanks in Fife this September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re always on the search for new donation points and would love to hear from anyone interested in getting involved in helping us to keep people and their pets together this winter.”

A spokesperson for Levenmouth Foodbank added: “The partnership with Scottish SPCA has allowed us to have confidence in pet food supplies, so we can focus on purchasing other essential items needed for crisis food parcels.

“So often, people will feed their pets before themselves, so having good stocks of pet food means that people get the full benefit of their emergency food parcels.

“We are thankful to all the Pet Aid donors, volunteers and the rest of the team for supporting so many households in Levenmouth through the foodbank service.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Scottish SPCA is urging people to get involved by donating pet food through a local donation site to support their community. To find out more about the scheme, visit: https://www.scottishspca.org/what-we-do/pet-aid/