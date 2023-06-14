Glenrothes-based Bikeworks faced an uncertain future last autumn after its remaining directors called time on the venture, but a story in the Fife Free Press opened the door to new owners stepping in. It has now been taken over by bike manufacturer, Route Assembly and has moved into new premises at Glenrothes Food & Business Centre with the support of Fife Council’s economic development.

The charity provides affordable bike repairs and maintenance, and offers bikes on a ‘pay what you can basis’ - its new base can also take donations of bikes.

Ian Byrne, owner , said: “We are thrilled with our new premises and wish to thank economic development for pulling out all the stops to make this move happen so quickly and efficiently.

Bikeworks faced closure last autumn

The space was absolutely ideal for us to adapt things into the type of workshop we needed, giving us enough room for an office too.”

Bikeworks has been running for 14 years, but faced an uncertain future a year ago as its voluntary directors as the demands of the charity, soaked up more time. An article in the Fife Free Press highlighting its closure brought Route Assembly - an eco-conscious bike manufacturer - to the table.

Mr Byrne said: “We were looking at setting up something similar to Bikeworks. When we saw what was happening, it made sense to not let it fold. This is a great opportunity and we have industry knowledge and connections to take it forward.”

Route Assembly is part of the circular economy, and the fact that Bikeworks repurposes bikes that are no longer wanted was a key part of its appeal.

“We don’t manufacture anything that is not fully circular - we want to know what will happen to the bikes after we make them,” said Mr Byrne. “The aim is to get as many people on bikes as possible - children need different bikes as they grow up and that is a big financial hit hit for families.