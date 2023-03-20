Bill Clinton’s key advisor & Ed Balls in Fife for Adam Smith 300th celebrations

Larry Summers, who was treasury secretary to the former President of the USA, will kick off the summer of events in conversation with Ed Balls, former Chancellor of the Exchequer.

They will be joined by journalist Stephanie Flanders, head of Bloomberg News Economics, at special event at St Bryce Kirk on Friday, May 12.

Summers is the latest big name to be unveiled by the Adam Smith Global Foundation which is organising the tercentenary events.

Ed Balls will be ion conversation with Larry Summers (Pic: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

As well as working with President Clinton, he is a former president of Harvard University, and he also served under Barack Obama, working as the head of council of economic advisers.

His event was one of several unveiled over the weekend.

Smith’s tercentenary event will be at the Adam Smith Theatre at the start of June - the first event to be held at the venue since its closure for a major refurbishment three years ago.

Political journalist Robert Peston will deliver the Adam Smith Lecture, while there are appearances from renowned author Alexander McCall Smith, and stars from BBC sitcom Two Doors Down, Arabella Weir and Elaine C. Smith.

A series of academic talks are also taking place in Kirkcaldy this year, and there will be a celebration of Smith’s baptism at the Old Kirk, and a garden party.

Sally McKenzie, chairperson of the ASGF, and Arabella Weir, creative director, said in a joint statement: “We are delighted to be celebrating the tercentenary of Adam Smith’s birth here in Kirkcaldy.

“Our exciting and comprehensive programme includes our annual lecture, to be delivered this year by Robert Peston, Elaine C Smith and Arabella Weir from Two Doors Down, who will take centre stage on the Saturday evening.

“We also have an academic lecture programme comprising philosophy, economics, culture and education from national and international prestigious guests.

“We believe there is something for everyone over the week’s events, and we welcome all our guests on the momentous occasion celebrating Kirkcaldy’s most famous son, Adam Smith.”