A Fife politician’s bid to end greyhound racing in Scotland has taken another step forward.

Mark Ruskell MSP officially lodged his bill to ban it with the Scottish Parliament on Wednesday. It has had cross-party support to get it to this stage, but is yet to secure the support of the Scottish Government - if it does, then it could signal the end of the traditional working class sport.

Thornton Greyhound Racing Track is the sole surviving racing track north of the border. The unlicensed venue stopped races last month as it tries to secure an online bookmaker to provide betting, pay prize money, and have a vet in attendance - the latter a key bid to meet any Scottish Governments guidelines for greyhound racing to continue in Scotland.

But, for Mr Ruskell, the sport has had its day - and he says the public is on his side.

Thornton dog track could close ahead of its 90th anniversary if new legislation banning greyhound racing becomes law (Pic: Fife Free Press)

He said: “Greyhound racing is a cruel sport that causes a huge amount of harm to dogs. Far too many have been killed or badly injured on the tracks. Public support for the bill is increasing, with 64% of constituents in Mid Scotland and Fife supporting an end to greyhound racing.

“There is no safe or humane way to force a group of dogs to run around an oval track at 40 mph and it is totally wrong to make them do it in the name of profit.”

According to the RSPCA, there are only nine countries in the world that still allow commercial greyhound racing, including all four UK nations. In April the Welsh Government announced that it would ban the sport “as soon as practically possible.”

Mr Ruskell’s Bill is backed by Dogs Trust, the UK’s leading dog welfare charity.

Mark Ruskell MSP and supporters outside the Scottish Parliament as he lodges his bill to end greyhound racing in Scotland (Pic: Submitted)

Owen Sharp, chief executive,said it “fully supported” the bid, adding: “While we worked closely with the greyhound industry for many years to try to improve welfare conditions for the dogs, progress has not been made quickly enough or on a big enough scale. It is simply not acceptable that in the UK over 2700 greyhounds died or were put to sleep over the past six years, all in the name of entertainment.”

There were once 20 greyhound racing tracks across Scotland, but the sport has witnessed a huge decline in popularity, with lockdown having a major impact - Shawfield in the west of Scotland was the last regulated track, leaving Thornton’s venue, just off the A92, to continue

The bid to outlaw what is left of the sport started several years ago. In 2023 the Scottish Parliament’s rural affairs committee took evidence from the Greyhound Board of Great Britain (GBGB) which represents licensed tracks down south, and Paul Brignal, owner of the Thornton track. If the ban becomes law then it could mean the end of the road ahead of its 90th anniversary.

The gates first opened at Thornton on May 30, 1936. An advert in the Fife Free Press promoted races on Friday evenings and Saturday afternoons with admission just 1/- and the promise of a ”good bus services to the gate.”

The sport was one of many to blossom in the 1930s with its core audience of working men coming from the Kingdom’s many pits and dockyards. That industrial decline has mirrored greyhound racing’s diminishing presence. Scotland’s big tracks, Powderhall in Edinburgh, and Shawfield have both closed along with all others, except the modest track on the outskirts of Thornton where numbers trackside have also dwindled.

Mr Brignal argues his track is as safe as it can be, and the doors are open to the SSPCA, animal welfare groups, and MSPs to come and see how it operates at any time.

In an interview with the Fife Free Press, he described it as “more of a club these days” and that the bid to ban the sport had “just sucked the life out of us - we’re just carrying on until they make a decision.”

The lodging of the Bill and a halt to races could mean the end is now in sight for the dog track.