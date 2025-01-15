Billy Gilfillan: a man at heart of Cardenden who was ‘always satisfied with what he had’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Tributes have been paid to a much loved man who was at the heart of his community in Cardenden.

Billy Gilfillan died at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, aged 63 after a short illness.

A lifelong football fan, a much travelled member of the Tartan Army and a heavy rock fan, he was simply at home among his own folk; a heartfelt man who loved people, made them feel good about themselves, and brought infectious laughter and individuality to many gatherings.

Born in 1961, Billy - a much loved uncle and great uncle, brother-in-law and cousin - grew up in Cardenden, attending the local primary and he worked at the town’s Co-op store until it closed its doors. He was said to be a popular poster boy for the shop with his cheerful smile and strong work ethic, as well as natural desire to help his customers.

Billy Gilfillan was at home with his ain folk in Cardenden, and in the Tartan Army (Pics: Submitted)

He went on to work with furniture firm Landmark, which later became Thomsons and now Sterling.

Working out of its Auchtermuchty warehouse, he became an integral member of the team, well liked and highly considered by workmates and management.

He grew up in the heyday of clubs such as Jackie Os and Bentleys, but he was much more at home in the local Railway Tavern and Old Men’s Shelter.

His passions in life were football, music and his community.

He was a Celtic man through and through - inspired by watching the wizardry of the legendary Jimmy Johnstone - and a member of the ABCD Tartan Army; a club which took him to Scotland games around the world.

It wasn’t just football which took him on his travels. Together with friends, Billy flew to New York to celebrate Tartan Day and watched Billy Connolly carry out the opening honours, while he was a weel-kent face at any festivals and gigs, from T In The Park - he travelled to Dundee and queued for seven hours to buy tickets - to Rockore.

His idols were AC/DC whose anthem ‘Highway To Hell’ will feature in his funeral service at Kirkcaldy Crematorium.

Like his father, John, he enjoyed the solitude of the countryside on long walks, and often did them for charity. He used his travel passes to good effect too - travelling the Fife Circle line and getting off at every stop for a pint.

And Billy had another claim to fame - he was the undisputed belly bashing champion of the world!

He took on challenges from all during his Tartan Army travels, and while he almost met his match against some heavy in Amsterdam, nobody could beat this Cardenden man who used pure technique and belly gut to bounce an opponent into the far corner of the bar.

His eulogy summed him up as “a man always satisfied with what he had, enjoying the simple pleasures that came his way.”

Billy’s funeral is at Kirkcaldy Crematorium on 12:45pm on Wednesday, January 22 when donations will be accepted for Cancer Research.