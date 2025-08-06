Tributes have poured in following the sudden death of Billy Hanafin, manager of Fife Ice Arena.

He was hailed as a charismatic character and a loyal family man, whose face was known to everyone who passed through its doors every day of the week.

Billy died after becoming unwell at the Rosslyn Street rink on Tuesday. Emergency services attended but were unable to save him.

He had been at the helm of the sports venue for eight years.

Billy Hanafin was a familiar, much loved figure at Fife Ice Arena (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Billy joined Fife Ice Arena in 2017 after a decade with OnFife where he was an operations manager at Fife Cultural Trust, responsible for 51 sites and over 290 staff covering museums, libraries, theatres/conference centre facilities and mobile library provisions. Prior to that he was the training manager and deputy head community use at Kirkland High School and Kennoway Primary - but sport was a huge part of his life, and the rink was his second home.

In lockdown he was at the helm of major changes to the historic building as it prepared to re-open to an uncertain future. It was personal as well as business.

“Sport is my life. I love this place,” he said.“This is an incredible place. When I’m in here on my own, you feel it seeping into you. On match nights, I love to be out front. You can’t help but get involved in the atmosphere of the building.”

Billy – a devoted family man – was front of house every night when the doors opened for a Fife Flyers’ game, and knew many of the fans who poured through the doors.

Billy Hanafin on centre ice at Fife Ice Arena (Pic: Fife Photo Agency)

Flyers hailed him as “a familiar and friendly face seen around the rink” while the ice rink’s tribute described him as “a charismatic character and loyal family man” adding: “A passionate sports fan, Billy will not only be deeply missed by colleagues and patrons here in Kirkcaldy but across the wider sporting community. Our thoughts and deepest condolences remain firmly with Billy’s family and friends following today’s devastating events.”

Tributes also poured in from hockey fans, ice skaters and players, past and present.

They all spoke of a man who went out his way to help, and who understood the importance of sport in the lives of people across the generations.

Tom Coolen, former Flyers’ coach said: “What a tragic loss. Wonderful, charismatic guy, always ready to help. A friend to me during my time in Fife.”