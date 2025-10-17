Kirkcaldy’s rising star Billy Reekie has announced his biggest Fife show yet as part of a tour early next year.

The singer-songwriter, who recently sold out two nights at the Adam Smith Theatre in his home town, is set to play a gig at the Alhambra Theatre, Dunfermline, on Wednesday, February 11. Tickets go on general sale from 10:00am on Friday, October 24.

It’s another massive step forward for the singer whose debut single, Songs That I Sing, topped the iTunes chart, out-stripping global stars such as Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber.

Powered by a huge social media audience, Billy then saw his gig at the Adam Smith sell out in just eight minutes, breaking all box office records, with a second night added and all seats snapped up within an hour. With 98% of seats sold there were still over 200 people in an online queue -unprecedented figures for the Lang Toun venue - and his post-gig meet and greets saw queue snake round the foyer and box office.

Billy Reekie on stage (Pic: Cath Ruane)

Billy’s home town gigs came on the back of a weekend dash to the Borders to perform a three-song cameo at Edge Fest with his band comprising Rob Ford, Freddie Joustra, Max Innes and Sam Rudkin. The line-up also featured fellow Fifer, Cammy Barnes - who was in the audience to see him play the Adam Smith - and next year will see him high up the bill at Pitlochry’s Heartland Festival.

Ticket details for his Alhambra gig at https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/billy-reekie-tickets/artist/5637345