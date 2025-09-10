Billy Reekie: incredible buzz at home town Kirkcaldy gig that sold out in record time

From busking in the High Street to topping the iTunes chart and selling out his hometown theatre in record time, Billy Reekie’s musical journey is gaining huge traction.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The singer-songwriter packed them into the Adam Smith Theatre this week - one of four shows in a matter of days where the ‘house full’ signs are in use.

His second single is released on Friday, and 2026 looks set to take him even further with a festival appearance already secured and the wraps yet to come off a major tour in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The buzz at the Adam Smith on Tuesday was quite incredible. Billy, the first Kirkcaldy singer to play there in living memory, sold out in eight minutes, with all tickets for a second show being snapped up within an hour.

There was a full house for Billy Reekie at the Adam Smith Theatre (Pic: Cath Ruane)

With 98% of seats sold there were still over 200 people in an online queue - that simply doesn’t happen at the town’s theatre.

“The reaction was incredible,” said Billy. “They told me some 2000 people were online trying to get tickets.”

That response came despite the gig being announced in the shortest possible timescale after his single, ‘Song That I Sing’ outstripped major stars such as Ed Sheerin to top the iTunes chart.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was a random idea to be honest. The song had done well and I came in and asked about putting on a show. Normally you book them months in advance to sell tickets but I didn’t have that patience!

Billy Reekie at his post-gig meet and greet (Pic: Cath Ruane)

“We made the suggested date and did it all in three weeks. It was a big commitment - I had no idea it would sell so fast, I was just infatuated with the idea of playing here. I came here as a kid to watch shows so it feels surreal to be on stage.”

The audience spanned the generations, from kids to grans, and the atmosphere was like no other I’ve witnessed at the theatre. They sang his songs word perfect, and, post-gig, the queue for the meet and greet snaked all the way round the box office and up the stairs.

Billy gets to do it all again tonight (Thursday) before heading to Edinburgh where he has two sold out shows in one day at Sneaky Pete’s - one of the capital’s famous live music venues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Billy and his band comprising Rob Ford, Freddie Joustra, Max Innes and Sam Rudkin, are riding the crest of a wave right now, and enjoying every second.

Billy Reekie and his band at their sound check at the Adam Smith Theatre (Pic: Cath Ruane)

With the outstanding support of his family - a family of singers - Billy is seeing his dreams come true.

“It has just taken off 100% above all expectations,” he said. “I always wanted to be a singer, but never thought his would happen. I am very very fortunate that people care about what I am doing and tune into my music and relate to it. I’m just trying to keep everything going - and keep my feet on the ground.”

Billy’s town gigs came on the back of a weekend dash to the Borders to perform a three-song cameo at Edge Fest where the line-up featured fellow Fifer, Cammy Barnes – who was in the crowd at the Adam Smith to support Billy on Tuesday - as well as big names such as Olly Murs, Example and Travis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Next summer, he will get a full set and a much higher slot at Pitlochry’s Heartland Festival. Other invites are sure to follow, but his immediate focus is his second single launch on Friday ahead of his weekend gigs.

Billy Reekie on stage (Pic: Cath Ruane)

Could ‘Easier’ emulate the success of ‘Song That I Sing’ and top the iTunes charts?

“We had no PR or promotion, so it was incredible to get to number one. The morning it happened my dad came running upstairs to tell me - I thought I was still asleep and dreaming! Its incredible. I just want to keep momentum going and create good content.”