Billy Reekie: Kirkcaldy singer beats Ed Sheerin and Justin Bieber to number one iTunes slot

Featured on several local radio stations this week, Billy Reekie announced his first official single release Songs That I Sing.

He was flattered to hear me compare him to Lewis Capaldi because of his dynamic range, powerful vocals and a rare sense of intense feeling during his song. Recorded in Blackpool, it has been eight months in production.

By day Billy is a roofer in the family business yet confessed to me his fear of heights. His ambition to be a full-time entertainer though might mean his only ladder will be one of climbing success.

Aged just 27 he loves his music and has been seen in guest appearances around the clubs and pubs or busking on the street for free, such is his love of performing.

Songs That I Sing. is Billy Reekie's first official single (Pics: Submitted)

One of his favourites and much requested covers he enjoys is Don’t Stop Believing by Journey which has since become a standard. It has taken him to the US too already this year, to Hollywood no less and performing in the Ziggy Hotel and the Moroccan Lounge.

He travelled there with lots of support from his father Tyrone, known not only in the roofing industry but for his fresh pizza served from a silver airstream in Rosslyn Street, delivering logs or his pioneering passenger tricycle running the length of Kirkcaldy promenade.

Billy has been planning more record releases with 16 new songs written, and some recorded in Germany with eleven regular musicians, including Mark James and Rick Boardman producing and they plan an Extended Play (EP) for later this year and up to four more singles.

With intense airplay and downloads the single reached number one in the iTunes chart over the weekend, a remarkable debut achievement considering Justin Bieber had entered the chart at number six and Ed Sheeran was pegged at number two.

Song That I Sing is currently on all audio platforms.