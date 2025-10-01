Billy Reekie’s ‘honour’ to sing for youngsters at CHAS’ special Prom Day

Kirkcaldy’s rising star, Billy Reekie, has performed a special gig for youngsters at Rachel House in Kinross.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The prom night gave the children, who all have life-shortening conditions, the to enjoy the joy and excitement of a prom that they otherwise might not be able to experience due to their complex health issues.

This was the second time the hospice has hosted a prom following a successful event back in February.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the morning, families gathered for a workshop to create beautiful corsages and buttonholes to be worn later on to the prom with Blooming Lovely Flowers. The hospice was also transformed into a hair and beauty salon in the afternoon with lots of local hairdressers and makeup artists taking the time to make families feel special and add a touch of glamour to their special day.

Billy Reekie at CHAS' prom day (Pic: Chris Watt Photography)

A red carpet was rolled out for all the children as they made their special entrance and they were each piped in by Owen Stark, son of CHAS’ senior nursing support worker, Amanda Stark.

Billy provided the entertainment for the evening, playing popular covers by the likes of Ed Sheeran and Alex Warren. He also took time to meet children and families after his performance and have photos taken.

Billy said: “It was an absolute honour to sing at the CHAS prom. The charity does such wonderful work both locally and right across Scotland supporting children with life-shortening conditions and their families, so it was a privilege to be asked to be part of such a special event. Seeing the children’s faces light up and being part of such a joyful celebration was incredibly touching.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Music has the power to bring people together and I am grateful I could be part of creating such special memories for the children and families.”

The prom was hailed a huge success

Parent Claire Wilkie, whose daughter Maisie attended said: “It was such a magical experience, where we were able to enjoy every moment thanks to all the support that is put in place at Rachel House. Life is so chaotic and having the time to relax and make memories as a family is something we will not forget.

“The best memory was watching Maisie have such an amazing day, especially while she was having her hair and make-up done. She was smiling so much which was so lovely to see.”

Lisa Hunter, CHAS play assistant who helped to organise the event added: “We feel so proud to have helped our families enjoy this experience and create lasting memories, filled with love and laughter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are incredibly grateful to all the local hair and make-up artists who gave up their time to help the children and their families feel special on the night. Thanks must also go to all the other businesses who provided their services to help make this prom such a huge success.

“A huge thanks of course too to Billy Reekie for coming along to perform. The families all loved listening to him sing and he went out of his way to chat to them and spend time with them afterwards.”