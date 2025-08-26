Billy Reekie’s huge Kirkcaldy gig after single tops iTunes chart
He plays the Adam Smith Theatre on Tuesday, September 9 with tickets on sale at onfife.com from 10:00am on Wednesday (August 27).
Announcing the gig on his Facebook page, Billy said: “Genuinely cannot wait to see you and play all these songs I’ve been working on… it gonna be a really fun night!”
Billy, who is currently at a writing camp down south, has seen his profile soar on the back of his first official single, Song That I Sing, reaching the top of the iTunes chart - soaring past stars such as Chappell Roan and Ed Sheeran, as well as Justin Bieber and Bruno Mars.
It has also picked up radio airplay, while his own social media videos have been widely shared, bringing his music to a wider audience.
Song That I Sing is currently on all audio platforms.