Bin collection changes: new timetable for brown bin uplifts
Brown bin collections for food and garden waste have changed across Fife.
The fortnightly collections have gone to monthly uplifts for the winter months.,
The change came into force this week, and Fife Council has urged householders to check their calendars for their new collection dates.
The four-weekly winter schedule will be in operation until March.
Check when your next collection is https://www.fife.gov.uk/services/bin-calendar