Bin collection changes: new timetable for brown bin uplifts

Brown bin collections for food and garden waste have changed across Fife.

By Allan Crow
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Nov 2022, 9:03am

The fortnightly collections have gone to monthly uplifts for the winter months.,

The change came into force this week, and Fife Council has urged householders to check their calendars for their new collection dates.

The four-weekly winter schedule will be in operation until March.

The changes came into effect this week

Check when your next collection is https://www.fife.gov.uk/services/bin-calendar

Fife CouncilFife