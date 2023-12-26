Bin collections: these are New Year dates for Fife Council bin collections

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Fifers have ben asked to note that all recycling centres across the Kingdom will be closed on January 1 and 2. Bins that are due to be emptied on these dates will be emptied on Saturday 30th and Sunday 31st. Fife Council has urged householders to ensure their bins are out for 6:00am for collection.

Commercial waste bins due to be emptied on January 1 and 2, will be desalt with on the third and fourth.

