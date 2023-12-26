News you can trust since 1871
BREAKING

Bin collections: these are New Year dates for Fife Council bin collections

Bin collection plans over the festive holidays have been announced by Fife Council.
Allan Crow
By Allan Crow
Published 12th Dec 2023, 09:43 GMT
Updated 26th Dec 2023, 13:57 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Fifers have ben asked to note that all recycling centres across the Kingdom will be closed on January 1 and 2. Bins that are due to be emptied on these dates will be emptied on Saturday 30th and Sunday 31st. Fife Council has urged householders to ensure their bins are out for 6:00am for collection.

Commercial waste bins due to be emptied on January 1 and 2, will be desalt with on the third and fourth.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There are no special uplifts from Friday, December 22 until Monday January 8. You can recycle your real Christmas tree for free, by cutting it up and putting it in your brown bin or placing beside your brown bin in lengths no longer than six feet.

Related topics:Fife Council