Bird flu in Fife: Fife farm outbreak leads to cull and stringent safety measures

A 3km protection zone and a 10km surveillance zone have been declared by the Animal and Plant Health Agency (APHA).

This means movement restrictions within these zones –poultry, carcasses, eggs, used poultry litter and manure – to prevent any further spread of the disease.

It is the second reported outbreak in recent months after bird flu was confirmed at a farm near Ladybank in December.

The farmer now faces a cull of his birds.

Nigel Kerr, head of protective services at Fife Council, said: “Once avian flu has been confirmed, there are strict national guidelines we have to follow when dealing with ill or dead birds.”

He added: “We are working closely with APHA, Fife Coast and Countryside Trust, and Fife NHS, monitoring and advising on this situation.”

APHA said vigilance by bird keepers is important and any suspicion of disease in Scotland must be reported immediately to the local APHA field services office.

An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) was declared across the whole of the UK last October.

It means strict biosecurity measures for all bird keepers, including those who keep pet birds to help prevent the spread of avian influenza from wild birds or any other source. All poultry gatherings are also banned.

