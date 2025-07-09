Fife Zoo has revealed the birth of a baby De Brazza’s monkey - a rare and charismatic primate species native to Central Africa.

The infant was born two weeks ago and is already winning hearts among zookeepers and visitors alike.

The new arrival marks an important milestone for the Ladybank zoo’s conservation efforts, as De Brazza’s monkeys are part of a European breeding programme aimed at safeguarding the future of this lesser known but ecologically vital species.

The birth is the third baby born at the zoo to parents Nut and Dusty and highlights the dedicated work of the zoo’s animal care team.

Michael Knight, zoo director, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to welcome this little one to our primate family. Mum and baby are both doing very well, and it’s been a joy to watch the youngster grow more curious and confident each day.”

De Brazza’s monkeys are known for their distinctive white beards and orange crowns, making them one of the most striking-looking monkeys in the world. The baby, whose sex has not yet been confirmed, is currently clinging closely to its mother but has begun to explore its surroundings under her watchful eye.

The zoo encourages visitors to come and see the growing monkey family, but reminds guests to be respectful and keep noise to a minimum around the primate habitat.

“This birth is a wonderful reminder of why our conservation work matters,” added Matt Hartley, director. “We’re proud to contribute to the conservation of this species and to offer our visitors the chance to connect with wildlife in a meaningful way.”