Birthday celebrations for Kinghorn woman as she turns 100
Dorothy Wotherspoon resides at Villa Attina, and marked her centenary on December 21 with a meal at the Kingswood Hotel with family and friends. Her care home also held a party to celebrate with staff and other residents, and she was visited by Councillor Lesley Backhouse who presented flowers on behalf of the Council, and Clare Mitchell, Deputy Lieutenant, representing the Fife Lieutenancy.
Dorothy has lived in Fife all her life and never had a passport. She had two brothers, Jim and Harry and married Andrew Wotherspoon during WW2.
She brought up four children, Ann, Andrew, Fay and baby William. So far she has eight grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren and is also regarded as a stand-in mum for close friends' two daughters.
The family house was in Wellwood, Dunfermline which she occupied from when it was built in 1956 until 2023 and it is believed that this may be one of the longest council house tenancies in Fife.
She learned to drive in her 60s after her husband died and has lived independently, regularly doing her own shopping in Dunfermline, until covid restrictions. She seems to be a great survivor having bounced back from breaking her neck and multiple ribs in two separate falls at the age of 98. Unfortunately, dementia and poor eyesight has now made independent living impossible even with support from daily carers and helpful neighbours.
She entered the care home in 2023, where she has flourished and staff there have experienced her strong will and wicked sense of humour!
