Birthday party invite to mark Seescape’s 160th anniversary

Fife’s leading charity supporting people with sight loss is inviting the local community to its 160th birthday party.

Seescape’s celebration will be held at the charity’s hub on Newark Road North, Glenrothes between 11:00am and 2:00pm on Friday July 11. This fun-filled event promises a great day out for all ages, with activities running throughout the afternoon. Entry is free, with small charges for activities and refreshments.

Guests can enjoy a bouncy castle, face painting, garden games, craft activities including a contest to design the best birthday cake, as well as a bake sale and a tombola. There will also be kids’ picnic bags available for just £1, with additional refreshments and food options for adults, including teas, coffees, and soft drinks.

Seescape’s health and wellbeing co-ordinator Wendy Leary will also be leading light exercise sessions during the event, including ‘body bouncing bingo’.

All funds raised will support the charity’s ongoing work with people across Fife who are blind or partially sighted, helping them live full and independent lives.

Seescape, which was founded as Fife Society for the Blind in 1865, is marking 16 decades of supporting the local community.

The charity now supports more than 3,500 people across Fife every year through rehabilitation, advice and help with assistive technology. It also provides social opportunities, community-based assessments, home visits, and drop-ins at its visual impairment hub in Glenrothes. It runs four social groups in Dunfermline, Kirkcaldy, Cupar, and Glenrothes, which help to reduce the risk of isolation that often comes with sensory loss.

Lindsey McDonald, sight loss advisor said: “We are delighted to be celebrating 160 years of supporting people with sight loss across Fife, and this event will be a fantastic way to mark this with our clients and the local community.

“Without the support of the people of Fife, we would not be able to offer the vital services for those with sight loss that we do. We hope to see as many people as possible at what is sure to be a fantastic day out celebrating 16 decades of Seecape.”