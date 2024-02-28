Bite & Blether: Fife school’s project brings generations together over a meal

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Groups of folks from all corners of the Kingdom spilled out of vans and pushed walkers through Waid Academy doors on Friday - calling out greetings to friends old and new. On Friday, Fife Provost Jim Leishman was among them, praising the programme for its excellent food and even better company.

“What a delight it has been to see the smiles on the faces of the older people here today and watch the interaction between them and the pupils who were serving them,” he said. “The project brings so many benefits for both of these groups. The older people get to enjoy a tasty, low cost meal and the school pupils get some invaluable work experience.”

He continued: “What they both get, however, is the benefit of each other’s company. For the older people that alone is worth its weight in gold. For many of them the biggest problem they face is loneliness, and even for those who may have friends or family around them, they may not have much chance to interact with the younger generation.”

Once a month, Bite and Blether Fridays bring people together for food and fellowship since 2019. The intergenerational project is run by Waid Academy with help from the school canteen. Partners from the Royal Voluntary Service (RVS) help with transport for those who need it and subsidise some of the cost of the food.

School pupils also volunteer to serve food and interact with the older folks coming through the doors.

“We started Bite and Blether in 2019 when the school moved to an asymmetric week being closed on a Friday afternoon to pupils,” Scott Duncan, headteacher explained. “It was really important for me, and this school, to be at the heart of the community. We’ve said we’re a school that’s proud to be a part of the community and for me that means getting the community in and learning from each other - all parts of it.”

He continued: “This programme is really important - it gives the young people who are serving an opportunity to just develop hospitality skills and to interact with the elderly in the community and develop relationships, which is obviously a really powerful tool to get more understanding between the generations.”

And for the elderly, it’s a chance to share a meal together and enjoy some company.

“It’s all about friendship, company and a nice chat over a lovely meal,” 92-year-old Moira McIvor said. “If you’re by yourself, you’re eating by yourself all the time so it’s nice to share a table - and the food is always good.”

Alex Stuart, 87, added: “It gets people out. A lot of us are on their own and this is a place to come rather than being in the house.”

“If you want one word, it’s fellowship,” Bill Motion, 93, concluded.

Alan Manzie, the service manager for Fife Community Services and the Royal Voluntary Service (RVS), explained that Bite and Blether is a way of combating loneliness and social isolation amongst the elderly.

“It’s a place to meet old friends and make new friendships,” he said.

Provost Leishman added: “One of the ladies said to me ‘I’m 90 years old and I’m making new friends.’ I think that’s a great statement. It’s a pleasure being here. It’s great that they’re getting out and about, they’re socialising, and they’re getting a nice bit of fish from East Neuk. What more can I say?”

Waid pupil Chisangalo Makiyi, 15, is a long-time Bite and Blether volunteer. She has been serving up fish lunches for more than a year now, and she comes back every month because she loves to spread joy.

“I like coming because I'm quite a people person,” she said “I like to interact with people and get to know them. I like to say yes to things. I’m always here to help.”

After suppers and teas are cleared, there’s always some entertainment. On Friday, a singer was there to provide some music and dancing. Some of the student volunteers were on their feet straight away.

“This is a place where people come together and enjoy lunch but mainly enjoy each other’s company,” Mr Manzie said. “And we always have a bit of fun.”

