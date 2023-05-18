Black Watch soldiers return to Belize after four decades to pay tribute

The Black Watch - which traditionally has recruited from Fife, Perth and Kinross - was posted to the exotic Caribbean Sea-bordered country in 1979, patrolling its border with Guatemala which claimed ownership.

Peter Pendlebury, 67, Danny Donovan, 66 and Graham ‘Gus’ Angus, 64, spent two weeks touring the small country and took time out to organise a tribute service to soldiers who died during their posting more than four decades ago. Black Watch Private Ian Tasker, 18, of the 1st Battalion (RHR) died in Belize in September 1979.

Former Warrant Officer Pendlelebury said: “We were able to have a service with the Belize Defence Force and British Army present.”

Paying tribute in Belize,. more than four decades on (Pic: George McLuskie)

The men also paid tribute to two Queen’s Own Highlanders who died in a helicopter crash in Belize in 1976, laying a poppy wreath at the country’s memorial.