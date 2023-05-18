Black Watch soldiers return to Belize after four decades to pay tribute
Three old Black Watch soldiers have made a pilgrimage to Belize, Central America, 44 years after serving in the country’s jungles.
The Black Watch - which traditionally has recruited from Fife, Perth and Kinross - was posted to the exotic Caribbean Sea-bordered country in 1979, patrolling its border with Guatemala which claimed ownership.
Peter Pendlebury, 67, Danny Donovan, 66 and Graham ‘Gus’ Angus, 64, spent two weeks touring the small country and took time out to organise a tribute service to soldiers who died during their posting more than four decades ago. Black Watch Private Ian Tasker, 18, of the 1st Battalion (RHR) died in Belize in September 1979.
Former Warrant Officer Pendlelebury said: “We were able to have a service with the Belize Defence Force and British Army present.”
The men also paid tribute to two Queen’s Own Highlanders who died in a helicopter crash in Belize in 1976, laying a poppy wreath at the country’s memorial.
The British Army maintains a presence in the now Commonwealth country with the British Army Training Support Unit Belize (BATSUB) supporting specialist training to UK and International Armed Forces. The trio were given a tour of their old base and were entertained by the current Colonel. Pendlebury of Perth, has a taxi business, whilst his comrades run businesses in Dundee and Glenrothes