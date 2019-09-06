Blind veteran from Fife to abseil for charity

A blind veteran from St Andrews is taking on London’s Broadgate Tower abseil in order to raise funds for Blind Veterans UK.

Garry Cowan (38) will be taking part in the challenge on September 14 in aid of the organisation, the national charity for vision-impaired ex-service men and women.

“Blind Veterans UK have done a lot for me and have got me back into the world,” he said. “It is so important that we raise awareness for this great charity.”

Garry served in the RAF from 2000 until 2009 and lost his sight in June 2015 when he contracted chicken pox. Despite having no vision at all in both eyes, he has been climbing with the charity for two years and has competed internationally.

He was also ranked first in Scotland and second in the United Kingdom for the Climb Scotland event and the BMC nationals at the end of last year.

This is not the first time that Garry has attempted such an adrenaline-fuelled challenge for charity, as he has already abseiled the Forth Bridge.

Garry said: “I did it in the fastest time that anyone had done the abseil. Those who were watching couldn’t believe it was someone who was blind that had come down so fast.”

You can support Garry and help him reach his target at his fundraising page: justgiving.com/fundraising/garry-cowan1

Find out more about how you can raise funds the organisation, at blindveterans.org.uk/get-involved.