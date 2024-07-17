Blooming busy time in Kinghorn as popular events including garden competition and scarecrow trail approach
The committee and volunteers will be hosting their Mile O Money on the village’s High Street this Saturday between 10am and noon.
The annual event is one of a number of fundraising events which help the group to continue to look after the village’s flower beds and planters.
The following weekend Kinghorn in Bloom will be holding a gardens/hanging baskets competition for the local community on Saturday, July 27 and Sunday, July 28.
The team are accepting entries for gardens – front or back, or both – and hanging baskets of any style or size.
And the summer activities for the group don’t end there. Entries are currently open for the annual Kinghorn in Bloom scarcrow competition and trail, which this year will run from August 10 to 18.
There is no set theme that scarecrows must follow, it’s entirely the choice of those creating the entry, but it must have a relevant name.
Entry forms for both the gardens/hanging basket competition and the scarecrow competition are available from Kinghorn Community Centre or the village’s Co-op store.
Entries can also be made by emailing [email protected].
The deadline for entries for both is Monday, July 22 – so you’ll have to be quick.
