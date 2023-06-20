The tiny organisms develop naturally in lochs, ponds, reservoirs, rivers and the sea. In still and slow-moving water, the algae can multiply during the summer to such an extent that they discolour the water making it appear green, blue-green or greenish brown. Shoreline mats of blue-green algae may appear and are usually coloured brown to black. Sometimes a scum may form on the surface of the water.

Some blue-green algae release poisons into the water, and it is not possible to tell by looking which algae do or do not produce poisons.

NHS Fife is advising the public - especially people undertaking water sports, anglers and dog owners - to be particularly vigilant and avoid contact with algal blooms. Paddle boarders, wind surfers and swimmers who come into contact with blue-green algae scum or who accidentally swallow affected water can suffer from skin rashes, eye irritation, vomiting, diarrhoea, or pains in muscles and joints. These symptoms are usually mild, but in some cases can be more severe.

Fifers have been warned of the dangers of blue-green algae (Pic: TSPL)

Fish caught in affected waters should not be eaten and not be fed to pets.

The risk to small animals, such as dogs, is significant over the summer months as they tend to drink more water in the heat and may eat shoreline crusts of algae. Dog owners should prevent their pets from coming into contact with affected water.

Where monitoring reveals higher than acceptable levels of algal bloom, warning notices will be posted at the affected waterways. Anyone who finds water which they suspect is affected by blue-green algae blooms and which is not displaying a warning sign, should contact their local environmental health service.

For further information or to report blue-green algae, please email: [email protected].

Further information is also available on the Fife Council website at: www.fife.gov.uk/bluegreenalgae.