Blue plaque at St Andrews’ home of ‘the father of modern golf’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A renowned St Andrews golfer is set to be honoured with a brand new blue commemorative plaque at his former home in the town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Fife Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Allan Robertson will be recognised at 22 Golf Place in the town - previously known as the Golf Hotel.

Fife Council rubber stamped the plaque plans lodged by St Andrews Pilgrim Foundation, a charitable local conservation society, this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The sleek and simple blue plaque will be affixed to the outside of the C-listed Allan Villa and it will read: “Allan Robertson (1815-1895): Champion golfer. Lived in a house on this site.”

The plaque will go on Allan Robertson's former home (Pic: Submitted)

Mr Robertson was born into a family of golf ball makers and caddies in Saint Andrews in 1815. He is also known as one of the first golf professionals in the world. When he was not making golf balls in the 1840s and 1850s, he would compete in challenge matches for money.

“Allan Robertson is the father of modern golf. He is the reason we use iron golf clubs,” the allanrobertsongolf.com website said. “He is the reason we read about Tom Morris. And he is the reason we play The Open Championship. An innovator of the sport, an expert craftsman, and unbeaten throughout his lifetime.”

Upon his death in 1859, the Open Golf Championship was created from his legacy to find the best golfer in the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Between 1822 and 1859, Mr Robertson lived in a house that overlooked the 18th hole of the Old Course, which is where Allan Villa now stands. The plaque is part of a bigger project from the foundation, and it will likely pave the way for other commemorative plans.

The foundation said it has been inspired by the English Heritage 'Blue Plaque' scheme, and it wants to install a suite of plaques around the town to highlight the “internationally significant heritage of historic golfing figures” in the area.

The English scheme requires the commemorative plaques to honour people born more than 100 years ago, to be associated with a building or site, and to have consent from the building owner to proceed. Fife Council said Mr Robertson’s plaque meets all three of those requirements.