Bob Kilgour: inspirational Kirkcaldy YMCA volunteer who gave lifetime of service
Bob, who passed away last month, was a long-serving volunteer who left a lasting impact on all who met him. His funeral was attended by large numbers of YMCA members and those who appreciated his example and contribution.
Members of the YM’s Volunteer Development Group decided to dedicate two fundraising sponsored walks to his memory. They will walk from Kirkcaldy YMCA to East Wemyss and also to Burntisland - two routes that Bob enjoyed and made many times.
Suzanne Heggie. Heggie, youth worker, said Bob was an inspiration to many folk who grew up using the long-established YM as their base for many activities.
“Bob was a great supporter of all the YM’s activities. He was a keen walker and often took part in sponsored walks and would always donate to encourage young people to join in. The young volunteer group were already planning two sponsored walks along the Fife Coastal Path and thought it would be fitting to mark his memory.”
Bob’s involvement with and contribution to the work of Kirkcaldy YMCA was huge. As a young man, he was involved in a range of activities at the centre, and contributed written pieces to the YMCA magazine ‘Rendezvous’ in the mid 1960s, including a backstage interview at the Adam Smith Halls with touring wrestler Harold Sakata - who played Oddjob in the hit James Bond film, Goldfinger.
His first official position was as part of a committee formed in 1965 to manage the running of the YM café and from then he was destined to support the YMCA’s work at every opportunity. In 1966 he became a member of the Senior Members’ Programme Committee and by 1968 had risen to vice-chairman of the management committee.
In June 1974, Bob became chairman of the organisation - a post he would fill with massive distinction until 2022, during a period of change, challenge and growth for the Association. Latterly, Bob was a much-respected honorary president.
He worked closely with funders, politicians, businesses and organisations and was an immaculate formal speaker, but he was always happiest mixing with staff, volunteers, members and young people in the YM and had a positive word for everyone. He helped with numerous activities, including foreign exchange trips, youth football teams, driving mini-buses, attending events – all of this in his own time.
He would often drop in to the YM after his day’s work and a generation of young people, children, parents and grandchildren, would enjoy chatting to him over coffee.
Bob also served notably as an honorary vice-president on the Scottish National Council of YMCAs, contributing to policy-making and attended many national and international events.
Added Suzanne, “Bob was a great inspiration to a lot of people as they were growing up. He devoted a lifetime of volunteering to the YMCA and we are so proud of our young volunteers who give up so much of their time to help plan and run projects and events. I’m sure Bob would have been very happy to be remembered in this way.”
