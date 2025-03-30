Body discovered in Fife woods during search for missing man
A body has been discovered in Cardenden amid the search for a missing man.
Andrew Hodge, 61, was reported missing from Cardenden after he was last seen in the Main Street area in the town on Wednesday.
Police Scotland said a body had been found at 8.30am on Saturday in a wooded area near Bowhill View.
Formal identification is yet to take place but Mr Hodge’s family has been informed.
Officers said there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death. A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
