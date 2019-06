Police in Fife searching for a missing man have confirmed the discovery of a body today.

The body of Stuart Emslie, aged 42, was discovered in Glenrothes after he was reported missing.

He was last seen in the Kirkcaldy area around 2pm on Thursday 20th June.

Officers searching for Stuart sadly discovered his body close to Laverock Avenue shortly before 3pm.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.