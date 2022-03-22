Body found in town park in search for missing Kirkcaldy man Graham Challis
Police have confirmed a body has been found in a Kirkcaldy park during the search for missing man Graham Challis.
Mr Challis, 59, was last seen when he left his home in the Links Street area of Kirkcaldy at around 7.00am on Saturday, March 19.
Police confirmed a body was found in a wooded area to the west of Beveridge Park, the next day, at around 6.15pm.
Officers say the body has not been formally identified but Mr Challis’ family has been informed.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 6.15pm on Sunday, March 20, police received a report a man's body had been found in a secluded wooded area to the west of Beveridge Park, Kirkcaldy.“No formal identification has taken place, however, officers have spoken to the family of Graham Challis who has been missing since March 19.“A post mortem examination will be carried out. The death is not being treated as suspicious and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”